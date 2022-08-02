Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
The Breer Report: Chicago Bears Training Camp Takeaways
The Breer Report: Chicago Bears Training Camp Takeaways

Packers Training Camp: Rashan Gary Emerging as Animated Defensive Leader

Linebacker Rashan Gary seems poised for a breakout 2022 campaign. Plus, other takeaways from Green Bay’s training camp.

We’re now seven stops, and a full week, into the training camp tour after previous reports about the BearsBills, Browns, Colts, Steelers, and Bengals. Here are five takeaways from Packers camp, across the street from Lambeau Field …

1) Rashan Gary is about to have a huge year. He was dominant by the end of 2021, and looks ready to take another step this year. And the Packers have seen that in the leadership department, too. At one point in Monday’s practice, Gary came off the sideline and into the second-string defense’s huddle, ripping into the players inside it for their effort. My understanding is the staff has seen more and more of that from Gary of late—and he looks like he’s ready to give the defense that sort of presence, which may be needed since other leaders in the group, like De’Vondre Campbell, are a little more level in their approach.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrates a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter during their NFL divisional round football playoff game Saturday January...

2) The team is excited about its corner situation in general, and its sophomore star, Eric Stokes, in particular. Stokes learned in a trial by fire last year after Jaire Alexander went down, and Alexander’s return to the lineup should give Stokes a lot of opportunities to make plays on the ball. Between those two and Rasul Douglas, Jerry Gray’s done a masterful job developing the position into a strength. The big question remaining is how DC Joe Barry will deploy them, inside vs. outside, when the season starts.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

3) Quay Walker’s got the look of a Day 1 three-down linebacker, and his pairing with Campbell should give Barry two versatile pieces that’ll make the defense both difficult to attack and a nightmare to deal with on third down. Both Campbell and Walker can cover backs and tight ends, and bring value as blitzers. And if you can’t tell by now, I’d say it’s fair to say the defense has a shot to be really, really good, with seven (!!!) former first-round picks in the starting lineup.

4) With Davante Adams gone, there’s work to be done to figure out who’ll play at receiver. And the rookies there are interesting. Second-round pick Christian Watson has proven to be a quick study, and could fill the void left by Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But he’s a little raw, and now he’s hurt. The real revelation might be fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs, who already is showing promise that he can develop into a do-it-all kind of receiver, and is building a good rapport with the quarterbacks.

5) The biggest question in camp remains along the offensive line. No one’s ruling out David Bakhtiari or Elgton Jenkins for Week 1, but Green Bay’s not putting a timeline on either guy, and will be judicious with both. With that in mind, the continued development of 2020 rookie Jon Runyan and ’21 rookies Josh Myers and Royce Newman will loom large the next few weeks as the pads come on.

More NFL Coverage:

News And Analysis
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) throws a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
Play
MLB

Reports: Braves Shore Up Rotation, Outfield in Pair of Trades

Atlanta reportedly acquired Astros starter Jake Odorizzi and Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman on Monday night.

By Will Laws7 hours ago
May 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cardinals Acquire LHP Jose Quintana From Pirates

St. Louis added some needed pitching depth ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

By Jelani Scott7 hours ago
Greg Norman: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Tiger Woods: Gerald Herbert/AP
Golf

Greg Norman: Tiger Woods Rejected at Least $700M From LIV Golf

Norman previously said the legendary golfer turned down a “mind-blowingly enormous” offer to join the tour.

By Jelani Scott8 hours ago
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) takes a curtain call following his two-run, inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards.
Play
MLB

Orioles Offer a Cruel Reminder That Their Rebuild Isn’t Over Yet

Trey Mancini was the Orioles’ most beloved figure of their ruthless teardown. His trade to the Astros shows Baltimore doesn’t believe it can contend just yet.

By Nick Selbe9 hours ago
Apr 18, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Vazquez On Red Sox Trading Him to Astros: ‘It’s a Business’

The veteran catcher received word of the move shortly before Boston’s road game against Houston on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott9 hours ago
Jun 28, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) pitches in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Play
MLB

Frankie Montas Trade Puts the Yankees Closer to the World Series

New York added the best available starting pitcher and improved its bullpen without giving away its best prospects.

By Emma Baccellieri11 hours ago
Rams receiver Van Jefferson (12) during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University.
NFL

Van Jefferson to Undergo Knee Surgery, Sean McVay Says

It will be a “minor surgery” for a “little tweak,” the coach said.

By Joseph Salvador11 hours ago
rick pitino
College Basketball

Report: NCAA Alleges Rick Pitino Authorized Bribery of Recruit

The NCAA accused Pitino of signing off on a $100,000 payment to the father of former recruit Brian Bowen.

By Nick Selbe11 hours ago