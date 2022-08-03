Skip to main content
Ravens Sign David Ojabo, Last Holdout From 2022 NFL Draft

A week after earning the distinction of being the last holdout in the 2022 NFL draft class, David Ojabo signed his rookie contract.

The Ravens announced the agreement with the edge-rusher, their second-round pick, on Tuesday night. Baltimore selected Ojabo with the No. 45 overall pick in the draft.

Ojabo won’t be practicing anytime soon, owing to a torn left Achilles tendon suffered at Michigan’s pro day in March. But he now can attend team meetings and rehabilitate the injury with the Ravens staff.

Ojabo, who was projected as a likely first-round pick before the injury, is poised to earn approximately $8 million over four seasons on his rookie contact. Playing opposite Aidan Hutchinson for the Wolverines last season, he earned consensus All-Big Ten first-team honors after recording 11 sacks and five forced fumbles. Ojabo also was named second-team All-America by the Associated Press.

More NFL coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, visit Raven Country.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

