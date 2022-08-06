Browns running back Kareem Hunt reportedly intends to hold out of team drills during training camp until he secures a new contract with the club.

After sitting out of the team portion of practice on Friday, the 27-year-old elected to skip the drills for a second consecutive day as he continues to seek an extension, according to multiple reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports first reported the news of Hunt’s partial “hold-in,” adding that it is not believed to be health-related. The five-year veteran played eight games in 2021 due to lingering calf and ankle injuries.

Anderson noted Hunt recently informed the team multiple times that his current plan is to only participate in individuals drills until the two sides reach a resolution. Anderson also reported that, while Hunt has informally told members of the team that he either wants to be paid or traded, one source emphasized he ultimately would like to stay in Cleveland.

Hunt, who signed a one-year deal with the Browns as a free agent in 2019, is entering the final season of a two-year, $13.25 million extension he signed in September ’20.

Cleveland.com’s Mark Kay Cabot later confirmed the hold-in ties back to a report from minicamp in June, stating Hunt expressed his desire to stay long-term to team officials. To date, there has been no traction on a new deal.

“Right now I’m just taking it day by day, man,” Hunt said in June, per CBS. “I’m going to see what they want to do with me and I’m just taking it day by day. Hopefully I can be here long-term. We’ll see what God has in plan for me, that’s all I can say.”

A Pro Bowler with the Chiefs in 2017, Hunt has been one of the most reliable backup backs in the NFL after spending his first two seasons as a starter in Kansas City. His role as a second fiddle, albeit a rather valuable one, to star Nick Chubb has positioned the Browns firmly in the conversation for best RB tandem in the league over the past three years.

In his 32 games played in Cleveland, Hunt has compiled 1,406 rushing yards and 13 scores, to go with 97 receptions for 763 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest.