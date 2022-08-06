Jon Gruden’s Agent Believes ‘He Will Coach Again’

Last fall, Jon Gruden resigned as the coach of the Raiders amid controversy surrounding leaked emails in which he used racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ language.

Gruden remains out of the NFL while he is suing the league for what he called “malicious and orchestrated campaign” to ruin his career, believing that the NFL intentionally leaked the emails. However, Gruden’s agent doesn’t believe the absence from coaching will last.

Bob LaMonte, who has represented Gruden throughout his career, believes the former Raiders coach will be back on the sidelines one day.

“I really believe in my heart and soul he will coach again,” LaMonte said, via JoeBucsFan.com “I’d be very surprised if he didn’t. My question is what did Jon really do? Most people wouldn’t want their private emails from 10 days ago looked at. That’s why if this were to go to trial, it would be devastating for the National Football League.”

LaMonte defended his client, saying that since Gruden’s emails were private and 10 years old, and since the NFL knew about the emails well before they were leaked to the media, the former head coach shouldn’t be out of a job.

“And then why Jon and why the Raiders? He wasn’t even in the league at the time of those emails,” LaMonte said. “That’s the tragedy of it. You can say what you want, but if anyone really understands Jon, they know he’s not a racist. That’s quite obvious. No one would ever say that.”

In the leaked emails to the New York Times, Gruden reportedly called NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith a racist trope in 2011, and he disagreed with the NFL’s hiring of women referees, teams drafting gay players and the league allowing players to protest the national anthem. The emails were a part of the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Commanders’ team culture.

The NFL filed a motion to dismiss Gruden’s lawsuit in January, but that motion was denied in May.

