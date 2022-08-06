Odell Beckham Jr. is the most notable free agent left unsigned, and now we may have some clarity as to why he hasn’t been urgently trying to find a new home.

In an Instagram post Friday, Beckham detailed his struggles with he has dealt with this offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams and having his son.

“After the bowl, havin’ Zydn, battling depression, and being at such highs [and] lows at the same time put me in a really bad spot,” he wrote. “I firmly believe that either way it goes, we can have a choice in this life. [You] can either get up [and] get out of the funk or stay in it. I chose to get out of the mud.”

Beckham tore his ACL during the Super Bowl, sending him into another long rehab during the offseason. Since he will not be ready for the start of the season, he has the luxury of taking his time getting his body and mind right before finding the right team.

Well, it appears that Beckham is mentally ready for a return to the gridiron.

“I’m Back Mentally!!” he added. “That fire that I felt dying down inside is now growin’ in a way I never could have imagined.”

As Beckham waits to choose his next team, some in Los Angeles would be happy to see him stay. Rams star Cooper Kupp already expressed his interest this offseason in playing alongside Beckham again, while NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the Rams were the “most likely scenario” for Beckham earlier this year.

