Cooper Kupp became one of the highest-paid receivers Wednesday when he signed a three-year extension that will keep him with the Rams for the next five years at $110 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 2021 Super Bowl LVI MVP is set for the next several seasons in Los Angeles. However, Kupp would be even happier if free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns to the team for the ’22 season.

In an interview with The Spun, Kupp said that he and Beckham “talk a lot” and that he wants him to be a member of the Rams’ football team to “pursue” another Super Bowl.

“I want him back so bad. … I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams,” Kupp said. “[Beckham] was just such a great teammate … a great person, incredible football player. I learned a ton from him … but that’s something that they’re working through.”

In the Rams’ Super Bowl victory, Beckham had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first half before tearing his ACL. That led to the star wideout undergoing a difficult recovery while also hitting the free-agent market.

Whether Beckham returns next season remains to be seen. However, the Rams’ wide receivers unit will not look the same as it did last year. During the offseason, Los Angeles traded Robert Woods and replaced him by signing Allen Robinson to a three-year contract.

On Wednesday, Kupp joined a list of receivers across the league to receive new deals this offseason including Robinson, A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Brandin Cooks.

