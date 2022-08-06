The Panthers are one of a few teams hosting to a quarterback competition during training camp as former 2018 draft picks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are busy at work, vying for the top job. However, coach Matt Rhule is in no rush to name a Week 1 starter.

Speaking with reporters after a scrimmage on Saturday, Rhule explained that he won’t rush into making a “major decision” at any position. He shared that he doesn’t envision naming a starting quarterback until after the Panthers second preseason game against the Patriots on Aug. 19.

“I’m not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week,” Rhule said. “The Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. We’re going against another team, we’re practicing… I think that will really show us where guys are.”

Rhule did say that he saw positives from both Mayfield and Darnold during Saturday’s scrimmage. Although he mentioned that he was disappointed that each quarterback had an interception, Carolina’s coach neglected to give any further breakdown on the performance from either player, explaining that he and the staff need to “really dig into the tape and see who’s truly mastering the offense and who’s not.”

Mayfield and Darnold have split the first-team snaps throughout training camp thus far as both try to acclimate to the offense of new Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. They did so again on Saturday, taking equal reps with the first and second teams during the two-hour practice.

According to ESPN’s David Newton, Mayfield finished the workout 14-for-21 with a touchdown pass and one interception. Darnold went 20-for-28 with a touchdown and an interception.

Rhule will get the first chance to see his two quarterbacks on the field in a game in just a week when the Panthers play their first preseason game against the Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13.

