Chiefs safety Justin Reid has carved out a role for himself in the NFL as a reliable defensive back, but it seems like he could’ve take a different route to success in the league.

On Sunday afternoon, Reid posted a video of himself appearing to successfully kick a 65-yard field goal after Kansas City wrapped up practice for the day. The boot seemed to go through the uprights with room to spare, leading to quite the impassioned reaction from Reid’s teammates.

Take a look:

Sunday actually wasn’t the first time the Reid has shown off his impressive leg. Last year, when he was still a member of the Texans, the fifth-year safety stepped in for kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn in a preseason game after Fairbairn was injured during pregame warmups.

Still, Reid is a starting-caliber safety and proved as much when he signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs earlier this offseason. He spent the first four years of his career in Houston, where he recorded 315 tackles, 23 passes defensed and seven interceptions in 57 games for the Texans.

In Kansas City, Reid stands to serve as the backbone of the Chiefs defense. However, if anything happens to starting kicker Harrison Butker, Andy Reid and the coaching staff may want to give the 25-year-old a closer look at the position.

