With over a month until their Week 1 matchup against the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense has some time to find its stride. As the team prepares for the season opener, it sounds like the offense will continue to have its hands full on the practice field.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s practice, Rodgers described how the offense was getting its “butts kicked” by the defense, and was asked when he thought that might change. His answer was, surprisingly, not too bullish for his unit’s chances.

“I don’t know if we’re going to,” Rodgers said, per Packer Central’s Bill Huber. “I mean, they’re a talented bunch. I’d like to stalemate every day. I think that’s possible.”

Rodgers heaped praise on the defense, and said he was not concerned about the offense currently struggling to find its stride. He said the challenges the defense has put the offense through thus far could be a long-term benefit.

“I think it’s important,” he said. “How we deal with adversity is how we reveal the character of our football team. Especially on offense. We need to take our lumps and figure out what kind of football team we’re going to be. So, I love it. It’s great. It feels good, the defense having that confidence. There’s been some training camps [where] we’ve beat the hell out of them. And it doesn’t do great for their confidence.”

