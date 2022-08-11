Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry is expected to miss eight weeks after needing tightrope surgery to help repair a high ankle sprain, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports. He originally left practice on Sunday with the injury.

Harry spent the previous three seasons with the Patriots, but disappointed with just 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 total games. Chicago acquired Harry in a July trade for a seventh-round pick to give him a fresh start and add to a weaker wide receiver room.

This is just the latest injury in Harry’s career, as he has struggled to stay healthy with various injuries since entering the NFL. In his rookie season, Harry had a similar ankle injury that cost him the first nine weeks of the season, and he had at least one injury in each season since.

With Harry out, Chicago’s depth chart at wide receiver remains pretty thin, as Darnell Mooney leads the way with Byron Pringle and rookie Velus Jones Jr. behind as starters.

