The Browns find themselves in an uncertain situation at the quarterback position.

Newly-acquired QB Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct. The NFL is appealing the ruling and seeking a suspension of at least one year. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has called Watson’s behavior “egregious” and “predatory.”

Against that backdrop comes a report that Cleveland will consider a trade for demoted 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson’s suspension is increased, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Garoppolo, who guided San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game last season, has been supplanted atop the team’s depth chart by Trey Lance, whom the 49ers picked with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Last season, Garoppolo completed 68.3% of his passes for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 15 games. However, his health has been a concern, as he’s started just 46 of a possible 81 games since joining the 49ers in 2017.

Garoppolo, 30, recently was cleared to resume practicing without restrictions after being sidelined by offseason shoulder surgery. He’s spent the past five seasons with San Francisco after beginning his career as the backup to Tom Brady in New England. He guided the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season.

The 49ers gave Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade last month. Garoppolo is set to earn a $24.2 million base salary this season. The Browns are the only team with enough space under the salary cap to absorb such a contract, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The Browns traded three-first round picks to the Texans to acquire Watson in March. Cleveland then signed the embattled quarterback to a $230 million guaranteed contract.

