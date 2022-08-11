The Jets are signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year contract worth $22 million on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Brown originally visited New York last weekend.

The move comes after the Jets lost tackle Mekhi Becton due to an avulsion fracture of his right knee cap that he suffered in practice. Becton is “more than likely” going to miss the season with the injury, according to coach Robert Saleh.

Brown is a former five-time pro bowler who spent parts of 10 years with the Texans before Houston traded him to the Seahawks. Brown had been Seattle’s starting left tackle for the past five seasons.

George Fant was set as the Jets’ left tackle, with Becton making the move to right tackle. However, Brown has only played left tackle in his 14-year career. Fant and Brown played on the same offensive line together with the Seahawks in 2018 to ’19, with Brown playing left tackle and Fant backing up both tackle spots.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets have yet to decide how they will line up their tackles with Brown now on the team.

Brown has been a free agent on the open market since March, but hadn’t signed with anyone. In July, Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly carrying a gun in his luggage. He was charged for a misdemeanor and released on $10,000 bail.

