Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo MRI on Knee After Injury

After Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday’s preseason game with an apparent knee injury, Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters he will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

“Until they dig, they won’t know,” Saleh said.

“[The ACL] is supposed to be intact. But let’s just wait until the MRI,” Saleh added.

If Wilson were to miss significant time, it sounds like Saleh plans to rely on veteran Joe Flacco to take the reins as the team’s starting quarterback.

“You guys know how I feel about Joe Flacco. Everyone does. The whole world knows. Joe’s a phenomenal football player, he’s having a great camp and he’s got a lot of juice left in the tank,” Saleh said.

Wilson left the first quarter of Friday night’s preseason opener against the Eagles after appearing to injure his right knee on a first down scramble. He came up limping after awkwardly cutting up the field to avoid being tackled. It was a non-contact injury for Wilson.

Wilson was 3-for-5 for 23 yards and an interception before leaving the game.

The Jets ended up winning the exhibition 24–21.

