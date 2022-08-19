Geno Smith Has Leg Wrapped, Doesn’t Play in Second Half of Preseason Game

After playing for the entire first half, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith did not start in the second half of Seattle’s preseason game against the Bears on Thursday.

Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reported that Smith had his right knee wrapped as he stood on the Seahawks sideline. Smith, who Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said was the team’s No. 1 quarterback on Tuesday, started Thursday’s game after backup quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19.

With Smith sidelined and Locke out due to COVID-19, Seahawks third-string quarterback Jacob Eason took over Seattle’s signal-calling duties in the third quarter. Lock, who was expected to start Thursday’s game before obtaining COVID-19, will seek to make his way back to obtain the reps that Carroll believes that he needs in preseason action.

Smith ended his night with 112 yards on 10-of-18 passing with two sacks and a passer rating of 74.3. The 2022 season marks the first year since 2012 that a new quarterback will start in Seattle, after a decade with Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos in the offseason.

