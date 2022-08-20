Rams will be without guard Logan Bruss for the 2022 season.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay confirmed Saturday that Bruss tore his ACL and MCL in the Rams preseason game against the Texans on Friday.

“Number one, it’s a real shame for a kid that’s worked really hard and puts a lot into this game,” McVay said during Saturday’s video conference, per therams.com. “I think that’s the one thing that—the first thing, sometimes we have an inclination (that) is, okay, well how does this affect the football team. But how does it affect the person? You want to keep being more empathetic and more understanding, and this is a guy that loves football. We obviously draft him with the confidence that he could be a guy that could potentially contribute for us this year.

“Unfortunately, now, as a result of what’s occurred, that won’t be the case, but put your arm around him, you help him attack the rehab the right way, and I trust that he’s going to do everything in his power to come back better next year than he was this year.”

Bruss, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft in April, was placed on the team’s injured reserve list. Initially, he was competing for the Rams starting guard position with Coleman Shelton.

The Rams have one more preseason game—against the Bengals—before the team begins the regular season against the Bills on Sept. 8.

