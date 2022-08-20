Less than two weeks after voicing his frustration with the Bears and requesting a trade, star linebacker Roquan Smith took the practice field Saturday for the first time since the start of training camp.

Chicago announced Smith rejoined his teammates for a non-contact workout after opting to sit out a large chunk of camp as contract extension talks continued. Smith’s return marks the end of the 25-year-old’s near month-long hold-in, which began on July 27 after Chicago placed him on the physically unable to perform list without an injury designation. Smith was removed from the PUP list on Aug. 10, a day after making his trade request public.

During a media session with reporters following practice, Smith, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft, confirmed he plans to play out the 2022 season on the last year of his rookie deal. Barring a change of plans, the former Georgia star will earn a salary of $9.7 million this season before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer.

“It’s my last year of my deal, and I’m just gonna take it, run with it, bet on myself like I’ve always done,” Smith said, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. “The negotiations are over right now. It’s more so I’m focused on the season, going out there, being the best Bear I can be.”

Smith also confirmed the Bears elected not to fine him for not practicing, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin; per the CBA, the Bears could’ve fined Smith $40,000 per day for each missed practice. Aside from avoiding any punishment, Smith, who participated in the entire offseason program, will also earn the entirety of his salary as NFL teams are mandated to pay players in full after placing them on the PUP list.

With Smith’s hold-in now behind him, it remains to be seen exactly where things stand in terms of his relationship with Bears brass going forward. Smith made scathing remarks against the team in his statement requesting a trade, saying at the time that he didn’t believe the team valued him enough and that they were trying to take advantage of him during negotiations.

“They’ve refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been ‘take it or leave it’,” Smith said Aug. 9. “The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I’ve been trying to get something done that’s fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.”

Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed Smith’s comments shortly thereafter, telling the media his intention is to “make sure Roquan Smith is on this team” long-term.

During his four seasons in Chicago, Smith has emerged as one of the premier players at his position, earning second-team All-Pro nods in each of the past two seasons. In 2021, Smith recorded a career-high 163 tackles—his fourth straight year with at least 100 tackles—three sacks and one interception, which he returned 53 yards for a touchdown in Week 2.

