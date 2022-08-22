Aqib Talib has decided to step aside from his broadcasting responsibilities with Amazon in light of the recent fatal shooting involving a youth football coach in Lancaster, Texas, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Talib’s decision comes after his older brother Yaqub Talib, who is a suspect in the shooting of Mike Hickmon, turned himself in to authorities Monday.

Witnesses told ESPN that Yaqub was seen taking out a gun and shooting Hickmon multiple times at a youth football game last Saturday after a dispute about the officiating led to a physical fight. Both Talib brothers are coaches for North Dallas United Bobcats, a youth football team, while Hickmon was a coach with the youth team D.E.A. Dragons, according to Dallas television station WFAA.

Witnesses allege the shooting happened in front of several children, including Hickmon’s 9-year-old son.

According to WFAA, witnesses say Aqib walked across the field and started the brawl because he was upset about the officiating during the game. In an initial video obtained by TMZ Sports, several coaches and referees can be seen arguing when things turned violent and a gun was pulled, but the arrest affidavit does not say who started the fight, according to WFAA.

After Yaqub turned himself in, Aqib’s lawyer released a statement Tuesday, confirming that his client was present when the shooting occurred.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” Talib’s lawyer told TMZ Sports. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

It was reported in June that Talib, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, was set to join Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage this upcoming season. He previously spent time as a color commentator at Fox Sports during the 2021 season.