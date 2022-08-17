Witnesses: Aqib Talib Started Fight That Led to Fatal Shooting

Witnesses claim former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib started the altercation at a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, which ended with a fatal shooting Saturday, according to Dallas television station WFAA.

Talib’s older brother, Yaqub Talib, who is a suspect in the shooting of Mike Hickmon, turned himself in to authorities Monday. In a video obtained by the television station, witnesses say Aqib, wearing a hat and white sneakers, walked across the field and started a brawl because he was upset about the officiating during the game.

“He ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref’s face,” coach Heith Mayes told the TV station.

According to WFAA, the arrest affidavit says the confrontation started over an argument about the score of the game, but it doesn’t say who started the fight.

“He threw the first punch, and you see Mike trying to defend himself,” Mayes continued.

In an initial video obtained by TMZ Sports, several coaches and referees can be seen arguing when things turned violent and a gun was pulled. After Yaqub turned himself in, Aqib’s lawyer released a statement Tuesday.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” the lawyer told TMZ Sports. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Witnesses told ESPN that Yaqub was seen taking out a gun and shooting Hickmon multiple times. Witnesses also allege the shooting happened in front of several children, including Hickmon’s 9-year-old son.

It was recently reported that Aqib would be part of Amazon’s broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football this season.