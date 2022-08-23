star defensive end Chase Young has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday.

The move had been expected, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, as Young continues to recover from a torn ACL that he sustained in week 10 of the 2021 campaign during a game against the Buccaneers. In placing the 23-year-old pass-rusher on the reserve/PUP list, Washington will free up an extra roster spot in time for next week’s round of final cuts.

The Commanders have not put an exact timeline on Young’s return, but he is now guaranteed to miss matchups against the Jaguars, Lions, Eagles and Cowboys.

Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, has been a centerpiece of Washington’s talented defensive line for the past two seasons. As a rookie out of Ohio State, he burst onto the scene, racking up 7.5 sacks and forcing four fumbles on his way to earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl nod.

Prior to last season’s ACL injury, Young saw his production take a major hit in what became a down year for the entirety of the Commanders’ young defensive front. He recorded just 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in nine games played before he underwent season-ending surgery.

