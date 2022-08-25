Rams coach Sean McVay hired his former boss in Washington, Jay Gruden, as a consultant, ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported Thursday.

The former Commanders coach was seen at the Rams practice on Thursday, although his role will include mostly remote work.

McVay worked under Gruden in Washington as an offensive coordinator during the three seasons Gruden worked as head coach. Gruden stayed in his role in Washington until midway through the 2019 season. He then worked as the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars in 2020.

Washington wasn’t their first working experience together, though. The two coaches worked on the Florida Tuskers’ staff in the UFL in 2009. Before that, they worked as offensive assistants on the Buccaneers staff in 2008.

Gruden now joins the Super Bowl reigning champions on McVay’s support staff.

Gruden is also well known as the brother of Jon Gruden, who previously coached the Raiders from 2018 until Oct. ’21 when he resigned after emails that he sent featuring misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language were leaked as part of an investigation into the Washington franchise. The former Raiders coach worked as the Buccaneers head coach in 2008 when his brother and McVay were on the staff.

