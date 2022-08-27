Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Partner ‘Does Not Exist,’ per NFL Insider

After the 49ers elected to move forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance over veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo following last season, there has been little movement for San Francisco as they continue to seek a trade for their former starting quarterback.

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery earlier this offseason and has since been rehabbing in hopes of finding his next opportunity. While the 49ers have been working with Garoppolo and his representatives on finding a new home, things have been quiet on the trade front.

“Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers, obviously he is not their future quarterback, they’ve made that abundantly clear it’s going to be Trey Lance,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport began.

“Are the 49ers going to be able to trade him and his 20-plus million dollar salary? My understanding is a trade partner as of right now, absent of a quarterback injury, does not exist. The 49ers’ options, and they’ve made this very clear, including recently through the comments of general manager John Lynch last night, options are either to cut him or somehow, some way, keep him on the roster. We will see which way they end up going, but an answer must come pretty soon,” Rapoport added.

Garoppolo has found himself in football purgatory, much like the situation that new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield found himself in with the Browns prior to his trade before training camp.

While Garoppolo may not have an opportunity at present, one could certainly come available should a quarterback injury occur in the regular season. But first, the 53-player rosters are due Aug. 30.

