After Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was carted off the field during Carolina’s preseason finale against the Bills on Friday and was eventually ruled out four to six weeks with an ankle injury, head coach Matt Rhule addressed questions from the media about the team’s quarterback situation.

Among them was if Rhule would consider re-signing former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

“Scott (Fitterer) and I would talk about that,” Rhule said. “Cam [Newton] would have to weigh in on that. There would be a lot of things we'd have to look at. You guys know my feelings about Cam. My time with him was fantastic. Probably too early right now to say much about that.”

With Darnold sidelined for extensive time, that leaves Carolina with Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker as the Panthers’ only signal callers. Rookie quarterback Matt Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament in his left foot and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Rhule praised Mayfield’s ability to move the ball during Friday’s game as he finished with 89 yards off 9-of-15 passing and two touchdowns. Rhule was also able to watch Walker in some live game action, and he went 8-of-10 for 50 yards in his relatively limited snaps.

With the Panthers preseason in the books, nothing is off the table for Carolina as the franchise looks to secure the right backup QB heading into the season opener on Sept. 11 against the Browns.

