Panthers Quarterback Sam Darnold Carted Off With Ankle Injury

Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold was carted off the field with a left ankle injury in Friday night’s preseason finale against the Bills.

Darnold was scrambling out to his right to make a throw downfield when he was rolled up on by Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer.

Darnold was taken off on a cart and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, the Panthers’ training staff appeared to be evaluating Darnold for a high ankle sprain.

Carolina named Baker Mayfield its starting quarterback earlier this week, and it was a forgone conclusion that Darnold, who was the team’s starter for most of last season, would serve as his primary backup.

Depending on the extent of the injury, the depth behind Mayfield could be murky. Rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury in his left foot earlier in the preseason and will likely miss the season.

If Darnold is expected to miss extended time as well, it will likely cement the future of quarterback PJ Walker, who was a candidate to be cut prior to Friday night. Walker may end up being Mayfield’s primary backup should Darnold miss extended time.

More NFL Coverage: