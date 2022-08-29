Ron Rivera Gives Update After Visiting Brian Robinson in Hospital

Editor’s note: This story contains details of gun violence.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera gave an update on the health of running back Brian Robinson after the rookie was shot multiple times Sunday in an armed robbery attempt, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

“I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support,” Rivera wrote on Twitter. “He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

Nicki Jhabvala and Peter Hermann of The Washington Post confirmed with D.C. police that Robinson was the victim of an armed robbery attempt. Police said the 23-year-old was shot just before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street in northeast D.C.

D.C. police told The Post that two suspects are still at large.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the two bullets struck Robinson in the lower body. He was hospitalized but in stable condition, and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Per Pelissero, the preliminary investigation suggests that Robinson was the target of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking and that police recovered a firearm nearby.

The Commanders confirmed the news of Robinson’s status in an official team statement on Sunday evening.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C.,” the statement read. “He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Robinson, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, was expected to play a key role in Washington’s backfield this fall. Following a strong performance in the preseason, the former Crimson Tide star was climbing up the depth chart and poised to challenge Antonio Gibson for the starting job in the backfield.