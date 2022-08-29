After the Steelers’ 19–9 win over the Lions Sunday to end the preseason, Najee Harris told reporters that he had been out with a Lisfranc injury. The specifics of the foot injury were previously unknown.

A Lisfranc joint injury is a type of injury to the bones or ligaments, or both, in the middle part of your foot. There’s also usually damage to the cartilage in your bones.

“It was good to get back out there,” Harris said. “[I was] Kinda rusty a little bit, I’ll say. I been down for about four weeks. … I got my foot stepped on. I had a sprained Linsfranc. So that’s why I was out for the majority of camp. So to get back in the motions of stuff like that, I felt a little rusty. I wasn’t too happy about my performance, bad read on one run, had the false start.”

Harris said his foot felt “good” and recovery time was four to six weeks for the injury to heal. Harris estimated that it had been four weeks since he had been stepped on. The 24-year-old finished Sunday’s win with four carries for 10 yards on the ground and he caught three passes for 11 yards.

During his rookie season in 2021 out of Alabama, Harris tallied 1,667 yards from scrimmage and notched 10 total touchdowns.

