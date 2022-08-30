The Bills placed star cornerback Tre’Davious White on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Tuesday. He will miss at least the first four games of the season and won’t be eligible to return until Week 5 against the Steelers.

White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day against the Saints last year and missed the final six games of the season. And it appears he is still recovering from the catastrophic injury.

Before 2021, White had only missed three games since the Bills drafted him with the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of LSU. In his 11 games played last year, he picked off one pass, forced one fumble and had 41 tackles.

Despite the loss, the Bills boasted the top defense in the NFL last year and made it to the divisional round where they fell to the Chiefs in dramatic fashion. For the first four games of the season, Buffalo will be without White when it faces the Rams, Titans, Dolphins and Ravens.

The Bills’ season starts Sept. 8 against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

