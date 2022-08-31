On Monday, NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund appeared on the Around the NFL Podcast and shared an exchange she had with Panthers quarterback Mayfield where she recalled him saying, “I’m gonna f--- them up,” when talking about his Week 1 matchup against his former team, the Browns. And on Wednesday, Mayfield denied he said any such thing.

“Well, first, I didn’t say it,” Mayfield told reporters. “Obviously, I mean, everybody’s gonna write whatever story they want. There’s history that I played there the last four years. I’m an extremely competitive person, everybody knows that, if I wasn’t wanting to win, there would be a really big issue of me being the quarterback here.”

When on the podcast, Frelund recalled talking to Mayfield after the Panthers’ 21–0 win over the Bills in their final preseason game Friday.

“I walked over to him like, ‘I’m so excited to see you,’ like, ‘go kick some butt,’ I didn’t say that word,” she said. “Especially Week 1, I, like, cannot wait and he used some expletives and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna bleep them up.’”

Afterwards, Frelund was specifically asked if Mayfield said, ‘I’m gonna f--- them up,’ and she said “yes.” But on Tuesday, she took to Twitter after the quote made national headlines.

“Oh boy, this is silly,” she said. “Don’t make this more than it is. I was wishing him good luck, colorfully. He agreed, colorfully. What do you expect anyone to do in this situation.”

Mayfield confirmed that he spoke to Frelund but said, “That is not how I phrased it. That’s not even what I said.”

“I think she addressed it, she said it,” Mayfield continued. “Obviously, you guys can go back and look at what she said. All I did was agree. You know, I hope we win. It’s pretty plain and simple.”

The Panthers will host the Browns on Sept. 11 and kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

