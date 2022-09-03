Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Over the past two days, the Texans have spent time with the Uvalde High School football team as part of a trip to Uvalde, Texas to support a community still grieving a May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

After members of the team spent time with Uvalde H.S. players on Thursday and Friday, Roland Ramirez, the Texans’ Director of Sports Medicine, shared a special announcement with the players and coaching staff. Ramirez, who also attended Robb Elementary growing up, informed the team that the Texans will provide transportation and a suite for all of them to attend their season opener against the Colts on Sept. 11, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The special invitation adds to what has been an emotional trip for the team to close the last week before the regular season begins.

Members of the club met with the team Thursday and returned Friday morning to announce the Texans are gifting the Uvalde H.S. players with new Nike uniforms. Earlier in the day, the team also announced on social media the Texans will wear a “Uvalde Strong” decal on their helmets for Week 1.

