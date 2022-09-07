The Jets are starting Joe Flacco on Sunday in the team’s season opener against the Ravens, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Zach Wilson is progressing well after he suffered a bone bruise and a torn meniscus during the first preseason game on Aug. 12, but he’s still not ready to take the field.

He underwent a successful knee surgery a few days after the injury, which included a meniscus trim. He was expected to recover in two to four weeks but it looks like it will be closer to a month-long recovery.

As a result, Flacco will lead New York Sunday against his former team. Flacco spent the first 11 years of his career in Baltimore where he won a Super Bowl after the 2012 season and was named the game’s MVP. He was traded to the Broncos in February ’19 but signed with the Jets in May ’20.

In the last two seasons for the Jets, he has appeared in seven games and started in five of them. Since signing with New York, he has completed 27-of-42 passes for 338 yards and has thrown three touchdowns.

Kickoff for the Jets’ season is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New York Jets coverage, go to Jets Country