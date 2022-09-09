Jets All-Pro left tackle Duane Brown will miss Sunday’s season-opener against the Ravens, according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo noted that he’s still gathering intel on the injury, but it’s serious enough that the team could end up putting him on injured reserve. George Fant will play left tackle in Brown’s absence, and rookie Max Mitchell will start at right tackle for the Jets.

The Jets offense has already been battered and bruised throughout camp and the preseason, as starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus that required surgery. Coach Robert Saleh said that the earliest Wilson would be available is Week 4 against the Steelers. Veteran Joe Flacco will start in his place in the meantime.

New York heads into a pivotal second year under Saleh in which expectations are high for improvement. Wilson received high praise throughout camp as a quarterback ready to take the next step in his development, which would elevate the offense as a whole.

Now with Wilson and Brown out until further notice, the Jets face plenty of questions without two cornerstones of their offense for at least the first month of the season.

