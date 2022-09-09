Steelers to Pay Tribute to Dwayne Haskins With Helmet Sticker

The Steelers will wear a decal on their helmet this year to honor former quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The decal will have the number three, which was Haskins’s number last season in Pittsburgh.

Haskins died in April after he was struck by a vehicle in South Florida early one morning. A 911 call indicated that Haskins was walking on the side of the highway to get gas when the incident occurred. Haskins was in Florida training with other Steelers players during the offseason.

Though originally drafted by Washington, Haskins spent the 2021 season with the Steelers after the Commanders released him. He re-signed with the team in March, and with Ben Roethlisberger officially retired, Haskins was set to participate in the quarterback competition along with Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett.

Pittsburgh has been active in publicly mourning the loss. After Haskins’ death, the Steelers joined with Ohio State to honor Haskins at a 90-minute memorial in Pittsburgh.

Additionally, Roethlisberger wrote a letter to Haskins lamenting that the two had not spent enough time together, while Tomlin released a statement immediately after the news became public calling Haskins “part of our Steelers family.”

