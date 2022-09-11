NFL football is back, and Sports Illustrated is tracking all of the action and excitement.

It’s finally Week 1 of the NFL season, and Sports Illustrated is here to provide live analysis and updates all day long. Thursday's matchup between the Bills and Rams provided fans with a spectacle worthy of a season opener: Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns in a 31–10 win over the reigning Super Bowl champions, sending a clear message that the Bills can live up to the hype surrounding them. (Buffalo entered the season as the betting favorite and at No. 1 in our MMQB power rankings, with six of eight first-place votes.)

And the action continues today—here is an overview of Sunday’s slate, including a few key games to watch and some predictions from Albert Breer and Conor Orr.

Games to watch

Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m.

This is obviously billed as Baker Mayfield vs. the Browns, but I’m personally interested in seeing how a healthy Jacoby Brissett operates. —Conor Orr

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

What will the Dolphins’s offense look like under coach Mike McDaniel—long Kyle Shanahan’s secret weapon as a run-game savant and game-planning star—with Tua Tagovailoa throwing to receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. And how about the fact that you’ll have Belichick’s old secondary coach, Josh Boyer, going head-to-head with his old boss Matt Patricia? —Albert Breer

Hill was traded to the Dolphins from the Chiefs and agreed to a $120m, four-year contract extension with Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers might have the best defense he’s played alongside—if Devonte Wyatt draws the start on Sunday, the Packers will roll out seven home-grown first-round picks on that side of the ball for the first snap of the season. —Albert Breer

Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

This will be our first chance to see Patrick Mahomes as more of a point guard than a superstar. Tyreek Hill is gone to the Dolphins, which means the Chiefs will have to beat teams more strategically. —Conor Orr

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m

Who doesn’t want the rematch of last year’s regular-season finale? A lot has changed for both of these teams since Brandon Staley’s decision to call an ill-fated timeout in overtime, yet this one will still be a chance for a talented Chargers team to put that moment behind it. —Albert Breer

Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

There will naturally be a focus on Tom Brady, but I’m watching the Cowboys’ offense to see how it spreads the wealth throughout its backfield. Tony Pollard is a talented player who has been underutilized in the waning years of Ezekiel Elliott’s prime as a running back. —Conor Orr

Player predictions

Trevor Lawrence throws for more than 350 yards and three touchdowns. —Conor Orr

Trey Lance shuts everyone up, at least for the time being. —Albert Breer

Will the Jets utilize Sauce Gardner at all in their plan to slow down Ravens tight end Mark Andrews? We’ve seen how a lockdown cornerback can instantly transform a defense, especially in Florham Park. —Conor Orr

After his true freshman year at LSU, Derek Stingley Jr. got hurt and discontent, and the LSU program spiraled. ... Will he emerge as an NFL star? I think it’s possible. —Albert Breer

Lawrence and the Jaguars face the Washington Commanders on the road at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports

Possible upsets

The Patriots are getting 3.5 points on the road in Miami. I think we may have made too big a deal out of their offseason experimentations with different blocking schemes. I think we also forget sometimes that Bill Belichick is still Bill Belichick —Conor Orr

Jaguars. I really have only one way to go with this, if I want to stay consistent with my picks. And count me as a believer that Doug Pederson and all the quarterbacking infrastructure he’s assembled on his staff (Press Taylor, Mike McCoy, Jim Bob Cooter) will lead to Trevor Lawrence making a very big jump in Year 2. —Albert Breer