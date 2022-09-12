Dak Prescott is coveted as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL but his latest injury has fueled the narrative that maybe he’s prone to getting hurt. When appearing on 105.3 the FAN Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked if the star signal-caller is injury-prone.

Jones didn’t mince words and said he still has high expectations for Prescott despite the setback.

“No, I think Dak is built to last,” Jones said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Those hand injuries are tough ones. I don’t think he’s injury-prone. Feel like he’ll rebound from this. I think great things are ahead of Dak.”

It was reported by ESPN that Prescott will miss four to six weeks with the thumb fracture he suffered Sunday night in the 19–3 loss to the Buccaneers. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Prescott is expected to have surgery Monday where he will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint. He will likely be placed on the injured reserve list.

After being drafted by the Cowboys in 2016, Prescott started his career by never missing a game for four straight seasons. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 of the 2020 season that caused him to miss the rest of the year but in 2021 he appeared in 16 of 17 games.

Hopefully for Jones and the Cowboys, Prescott’s latest setback isn’t a precursor for his future.

