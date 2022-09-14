Cowboys star Micah Parsons was supposed to make his debut on Fox Sports’ Undisputed show with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Tuesday, but he ended up being a no-show.

The Cowboys were crushed by the Buccaneers 19–3 on Sunday night. On top of that, Dak Prescott left the game early with a thumb fracture. He is now expected to miss a few weeks, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

So, Parsons had a lot on his mind come Tuesday.

The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year explained his reasoning for not showing up or reaching out to Bayless and Sharpe. He didn’t feel like it was the best move for his team.

“As my starting quarterback went down and we lost, I just didn’t think it was appropriate for me to be on a show at that point,” Parsons said on Wednesday, via USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “At this time, I need to step up and be a leader. It shouldn’t be on TV, it should be in this locker room.”

The 23-year-old plans to be on Undisputed every Tuesday through the season to offer his analysis on the games from the previous weekend and on the weekend ahead.

Parsons didn’t confirm if he will be on next week’s show. It probably depends how the Cowboys do on Sunday vs. the Bengals.

