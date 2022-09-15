Skip to main content
Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Week 2 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Our writers and editors pick a winner in all 16 games.

It’s Week 2! The week starts with Amazon’s first Thursday Night Football game, a huge AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers. The week ends with a Monday night doubleheader. In between, Tom Brady takes on a Saints team that has beaten him four straight times since he joined the Buccaneers.

Our crew is working to rebound after a somewhat shaky opening week. (Can you believe not a single person predicted a tie between the Texans and Colts?) We are split on a few games, including Monday’s matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Mitch Goldich, editor
Gary Gramling, senior editor
Conor Orr, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.

week-2-mmqb-staff-picks

More NFL Coverage: