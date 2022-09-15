Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams will reportedly undergo season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon in his left leg suffered in Seattle’s 17–16 win against the Broncos on Monday night, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Adams injured his quad during the second quarter of the game. The three-time Pro Bowler hobbled off the field following a play where he was bringing pressure on Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, which resulted in an incomplete pass on third down. However, after the play, Adams immediately went into the team’s medical tent and was later carted off the field.

While Seattle prepares to place Adams on the injured reserve list, the Seahawks’ safety is still speaking with doctors about the specific timing of his surgery and who will perform the procedure, per Rapoport.

Thursday’s news comes after Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Adams suffered a “serious” quad injury.

The star safety finished Monday’s game with three solo tackles, one hit on the quarterback and one pass deflection. The 26-year-old joined the Seahawks in 2020. In summer ’21, Adams signed a four-year, $70 million extension to become the league’s highest paid safety.

In his first year with the franchise, Adams recorded the single-season sack record for a defensive back with 9.5 sacks. However, in the 2021 campaign, he was limited to zero sacks in 12 games.

