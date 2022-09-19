NFL to Consider Suspension of Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore After Brawl, per Report

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore might be receiving an NFL punishment after their brawl on the field during Sunday’s 20–10 Tampa Bay win.

The physical altercation began with Lattimore as he was yelling at the Buccaneers sideline after the team stopped the Saints. Brady ran over and got in the cornerback’s face and so did Bucs running back Leonard Fournette.

After Lattimore shoved Fournette, Evans ran over and hit the Saints player. This caused both Lattimore and Evans to be ejected from the game.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the NFL will be reviewing the actions from Evans and Lattimore on Monday to decide if a suspension is needed. It’s unknown if any other specific punishments are being considered.

Evans later explained that after he saw Lattimore touch Fournette and Brady, he just instinctively pushed him.

Especially when it came to the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback, Evans knew he had to do something.

“That’s Tom Brady. What you want me to do?” Evans explained after the game.

This isn’t the first time Evans and Lattimore have gotten into it on the field. In 2017, Evans came out of nowhere with a cheap shot to the defensive back.

