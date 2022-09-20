49ers Work Out Four Veteran Quarterbacks After Trey Lance Injury, per Report

With Trey Lance sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season with an ankle injury, the 49ers are reportedly seeking an additional backup quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

San Francisco held workouts with quarterbacks Kurt Benkert, AJ McCarron, Garrett Gilbert, Kevin Hogan and Mike Glennon on Tuesday. Currently, Brock Purdy is listed as the backup quarterback to Garoppolo.

Lance, who was the starting quarterback entering the season, underwent successful surgery to repair his right ankle Monday morning.

Lance’s surgery revealed he suffered a fibula fracture and a ligament disruption. San Francisco’s team physician, Dr. Tim McAdams, stated that Lance will make a full recovery and return for the start of the 2023 NFL season.

The No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft suffered the injury during the first quarter of the 49ers’ game against the Seahawks on Sunday. Lance ran the ball up the middle of the field when a Seahawks defender tackled him and landed on his ankle, twisting his right foot.

After the 22-year-old was carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast, Garoppolo entered the game, throwing for 154 yards on 13-of-21 passes and one touchdown and leading the 49ers to a 27–7 victory.

