John Harbaugh Updates Lamar Jackson’s Status After Practice in Arm Sleeve

When it comes to the health of a franchise quarterback, very few things escape the notice of the media.

To wit, reporters spotted Ravens star Lamar Jackson wearing a protective sleeve on his throwing arm at practice Wednesday, and the quarterback didn’t throw to receivers during the portion of practice that media was allowed to view, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

That could be alarming news for Baltimore fans and fantasy football managers alike, with Jackson coming off a huge performance in Sunday’s 42–38 home loss to the Dolphins. Jackson completed 21 of 29 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 119 rushing yards and one touchdown on nine carries. About the only thing he didn’t do was play defense as Miami rallied to overcome a 21-point deficit.

Fortunately for the Ravens (1–1), coach John Harbaugh minimized the concern regarding the quarterback when speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday.

“Just a normal course of the season type thing,” Harbaugh said. “You know, he practiced today. He’ll be playing Sunday.

Jackson echoed Harbaugh’s sentiment when questioned later by media.

“I’m feeling good,” Jackson said.

