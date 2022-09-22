Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have changed the modern understanding of what a quarterback’s career can look like. Rodgers, 38, is coming off of back-to-back MVP seasons, edging out Brady, 45, for the last one after the Buccaneers quarterback put up one of the best statistical seasons in his incredible career.

Both quarterbacks look about as good as they ever have despite being in the twilight of their careers. Rodgers also made a pretty substantial commitment to the Packers this offseason, signing a new contract that could take him through the 2026 season, when he would be 43.

It doesn’t seem ridiculous to think that Rodgers could match Brady, who is reportedly “expected” to retire at season’s end. Rodgers hasn’t put a firm end date on his career, but don’t expect him to have quite the same longevity as his Buccaneers counterpart.

“I won’t be, I’ll be doing something else,” Rodgers said of the notion of playing until 45, per the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I have a lot of other interests outside the game. Game’s been really, really good to me. I feel I’ve given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that’ll be before 45.”

While Rodgers left the door cracked open there, he has also flirted with retirement in recent years, ultimately deciding to return to the Packers with his massive new contract.

He’s locked in for 2022, and set to try and tighten the all-time record between he and Brady on Sunday. Brady is 3–1 all-time against Rodgers, most notably winning the 2020 NFC championship at Lambeau Field en route to a victory in Super Bowl LV.

Green Bay travels to Tampa Bay for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

