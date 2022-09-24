Green Bay Police Apologize for Shoving AJ Dillon at Soccer Match

Green Bay police chief Chris Davis apologized to Packers running back AJ Dillon Friday following a review into an interaction between Dillon and an officer at an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field this summer.

During the July 23 friendly between Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich, video showed Dillon preparing to do a Lambeau Leap into the crowd while the game was in a rain delay. Before he made the jump, an officer grabbed him by the back of his collar and prevented him from doing so.

Dillon appeared to offer an explanation, which prompted the officer to back off and allow the Packers ballcarrier to leap into the stands.

“I have sustained two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the officer involved and directed appropriate corrective action to be taken,” Davis said in a statement released Friday. “We do not provide further detail on personnel matters out of respect for the employee’s due process rights.

“I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated. We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible.”

Shortly after the event, Dillon took to social media to describe the incident as “just miscommunication between parties.”

“We appreciate the Green Bay Police Department’s follow-up to the interaction that occurred at the soccer match, July 23, at Lambeau Field,” the Packers said in a statement, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “We respect their process in reviewing the situation and its conclusions. We value our partnership with the Department and appreciate all they do in working with the Packers to ensure public safety at Lambeau Field events, including gamedays.

“Additionally, we appreciate AJ Dillon’s professionalism in handling the matter.”

