Why Chiefs’ Chris Jones Will Avoid Trash-Talking With Tom Brady

Chris Jones made a costly mistake in the Chiefs’ 20–17 loss to the Colts on Sunday afternoon. The Kansas City defensive tackle picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for using what one referee described as “disturbing language” in an exchange with Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

If not for Jones’s penalty, the Colts late-game offensive drive would have ended. However, Jones committing the penalty led to Indianapolis capitalizing on the miscue and scoring the game-winning touchdown of the contest.

But as the Chiefs turn the page from last week’s loss to focus on Tom Brady and a matchup against the Buccaneers on NBC Sunday Night Football, the three-time Pro Bowler told Sports Radio 810 WHB on Thursday that he will not make the same mistake he made with Ryan with Brady.

“I will not exchange nothing with Tom [Brady],” Jones said. “I’m not getting no flags, okay? I don't know what is allowed and what is not allowed, so I’m not saying nothing. Listen, it's going to be a clear game. I’m not saying anything.”

While Jones has vowed to not do anything that could hurt the Chiefs in Sunday’s game, he also shared that he hopes the NFL will do a better job in sharing what language or expressions can be used in verbal exchanges.

“I still don’t have clarity,” Jones said. “I’m quite sure the league would take a look at it. Hopefully, they have the audio for that so they can explain it to the fans.

“I think it’s important for the game for players to know what we can and can’t say. I don’t think I violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(c) to my understanding. If not, then a lot more of those flags could possibly happen.”

According to NFL rules, the article states that the league does not condone unsportsmanlike conduct that includes “throwing a punch, or a forearm or kicking at an opponent”, “using abusive, threatening or insulting language or gesture to opponents” or “using baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams.”

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Buccaneers game is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

