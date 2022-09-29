Chris Jones: Still No Clarity on Unsportsmanlike Conduct Flag

Late in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after an exchange involving Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. That penalty allowed the Colts to continue a drive that was otherwise dead, eventually leading to them scoring a game-winning touchdown later on. Jones accepted responsibility for his words after the game, but he's still a bit unclear as to why things unfolded the way they did.

In a postgame report from referee Shawn Smith, it was revealed that Jones allegedly used "disturbing language" that "has no place in professional football." Despite that, it was not revealed what Jones said after the Chiefs' third-down stop. After the report was released, Jones took to Twitter to express his disagreement.

On Thursday afternoon, Jones spoke with Todd Leabo of Sports Radio 810 WHB and Vahe Gregorian of The Kansas City Star about the process and aftermath of his costly mistake from Sunday. In his interview, he stressed the importance of players needing to be made aware of what can and can't be said during in-game action.

"I think it's important for the game for players to know what we can and can't say," Jones said. "I don't think I violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(c) to my understanding, but I think it's important that us as players, we know what's allowed, what can be said and what can't be said on the field. If not, then a lot more of those flags could possibly happen."

The rule Jones referred to is outlined below, with articles (a), (b) and (c) attached:

There shall be no unsportsmanlike conduct. This applies to any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship. Such acts specifically include, among others: (a) Throwing a punch, or a forearm, or kicking at an opponent, even though no contact is made. (b) Using abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures to opponents, teammates, officials, or representatives of the League. (c) Using baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams.

When asked about whether he has a better understanding now of what happened — and why it happened — Jones admitted that he's still in the dark a bit.

"I still don't have clarity," Jones said. "I'm quite sure the league would take a look at it. Hopefully, they have the audio for that so they can explain it to the fans. But I've moved forward, I moved past it. Can't worry about that, we've got the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that we've got to go to. Our job, my job right now, is to get everyone to lock in. That's passed us, that's a game that we can learn from [that] we didn't win, most importantly, and put our best foot forward making sure we prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady."

Jones elaborated on the situation, adding that he was surprised by the in-game ruling and that he truly wishes he and other players had a better understanding of those types of rules. The three-time Pro Bowler said he feels "wholeheartedly" that he put the Chiefs in a bad spot during the Colts game, "reluctantly" costing them the game. With a critical Week 4 matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers approaching, Jones said he won't be saying anything to the future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

"I will not exchange nothing with Tom," Jones said. "I'm not getting no flags, okay? I don't know what is allowed and what is not allowed, so I'm not saying nothing. Listen, it's going to be a clear game. I'm not saying anything."