Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw revealed that he has battling cancer for much of the past year, but that today he is cancer-free.

Speaking on Fox NFL Sunday, the 74-year-old Steelers legend opened up about his battle with two different forms of cancer, dating back to last November. He explained that he chose this week to reveal the news after there was an outpouring of concern about his appearance on last week’s pregame show.

“Well, last week on the show, I ran out of breath and Howie [Long] helped me up. A lot of people have been asking what’s wrong with me, you know what’s happened to me, physically. … In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer,” Bradshaw said. “I went to the Yale University Medical Center and [underwent] surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer free.”

Bradshaw then shared that doctors found a tumor in the left side of his neck in March. He explained that it was revealed to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of skin cancer, and that he had it surgically removed.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw continued. “I’m cancer-free. I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and concern.”

Bradshaw, a four-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP, began working at Fox in 1994.

