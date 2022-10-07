Daniel Jones Will Play Sunday for Giants vs. Packers

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will play in Sunday's game against the Packers in London, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Jones injured his ankle last week against the Bears, making him leave the game for a brief period. However, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor left that game with a concussion, forcing Jones to finish the game on a bad ankle.

While New York is getting back their quarterback for the game, the team will be thin at wide receiver. Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and Wan’Dale Robinson are all expected to miss the trip overseas. Additionally, Davis Webb will serve as Jones’s backup as Taylor will also miss the game.

The Giants are looking to go 4–1 on the season against a tough Packers team. So far this year, Jones has played in all four games and recorded 631 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while adding two rushing touchdowns last week.

