Tua Updates: No Trip to New York, No IR for Now

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be traveling with his Miami Dolphins teammates for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but he also will not be going on injured reserve at this time.

"We're still getting information and progressing through that," McDaniel said before practice Friday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Tagovailoa in the aftermath of the concussion that knocked him out of the Week 4 Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, indicating that the quarterback remains in the concussion protocol.

"He's been diligently going through the process," McDaniel said. "There's several outside specialists that we're also utilizing. And we'll just take it from there, but happy that you get to see him every day. And it's nice when I walk down the hallway and I hear, 'Waddup Beast?" For whatever reason, he calls me 'Beast' all the time. I don't think I give off the beast vibe, but and we'll just take it day by day."

THE DOLPHINS' CURRENT PLANS AT QUARTERBACK

McDaniel indicated that Tua would not travel to New York "for recovery purposes." He hasn't practiced all week.

The Dolphins also didn't place tight end Cethan Carter on injured reserve after he sustained a concussion in their season opener against the New England Patriots and he has missed the past three games and has yet to return to practice.

Putting any player on injured reserve means that player is out for a minimum of four games.

The Dolphins followed the game against the Jets with home games against the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by road games against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 30 and the Chicago Bears on Nov. 6.

With Tagovailoa sidelined, veteran Teddy Bridgewater will make his first start for the Dolphins against the Jets, with rookie seventh-round pick (and preseason sensatoin) Skylar Thompson serving as his backup.

The Dolphins signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad earlier this week.