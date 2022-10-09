Hopefully you set your alarm early this week for another early kickoff! That’s right, Giants-Packers gets underway in London in just a short while.

Thankfully, we’re not in for another Alvin Kamara late scratch situation, as both team’s injury reports – at least at the skill positions – remain unchanged. That said, there’s plenty more you need to know before the fifth Sunday of the NFL season begins.

In today’s Winners Club you’ll find:

Updated injury report

NFL schedule, spreads and totals

ATS and prop bet and picks

Fantasy and DFS lineup advice

Who’s In, Out and Still Questionable

The injury report this week is rather lengthy.

Some good news came in last night for a handful of fantasy studs your team may be leaning on, like CeeDee Lamb and Tee Higgins, who are both expected to play. And then there’s the miraculous return of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was activated off the non-football injury list ahead of the Titans game less than six weeks after he was shot.

D’Andre Swift and Keenan Allen will not make their returns to the field this week and once again, keep up with Kamara’s status as the Saints’ kickoff approaches; Kamara remains questionable. Keep reading for the full injury report and adjust your lineups accordingly.

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: OUT (thumb)

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: OUT (concussion)

Mac Jones, Patriots: DOUBTFUL (ankle)

Jameis Winston, Saints: DOUBTFUL (back/ankle)

Daniel Jones, Giants: ACTIVE

Running backs

Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons: INJURED RESERVE (knee)

D’Andre Swift, Lions: OUT (shoulder)

Alvin Kamara, Saints: QUESTIONABLE (ribs)

David Montgomery, Bears: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Tony Pollard, Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE (illness), expected to play

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)

Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders: ACTIVE (leg)

Wide receivers

Tee Higgins, Bengals: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), expected to play

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE (groin), expected to play

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), expected to play

Josh Reynolds, Lions: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

D.J. Chark, Lions: OUT (ankle)

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs: QUESTIONABLE (quad), expected to play

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE (groin), expected to play

Keenan Allen, Chargers: OUT (hamstring)

Joshua Palmer, Chargers: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Zay Jones, Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), expected to play

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

Michael Thomas, Saints: OUT (foot)

Jarvis Landry, Saints: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Julio Jones, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (knee), game-time decision

Russell Gage, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring), expected to play

Treylon Burks, Titans: INJURED RESERVE (toe)

Jahan Dotson, Commanders: OUT

Rondale Moore, Cardinals: QUESTIONABLE (knee), expected to play

Rashod Bateman, Ravens: OUT (foot)

Isaiah McKenzie, Bills: QUESTIONABLE (concussion)

Tight ends

Kyle Pitts, Falcons: OUT (hamstring)

Dawson Knox, Bills: OUT (foot)

Hayden Hurst, Bengals: QUESTIONABLE (groin), expected to play

Cameron Brate, Buccaneers: OUT (concussion)

Logan Thomas, Commanders: QUESTIONABLE (calf), game-time decision

Week 5 Game Lines

The Giants have their quarterback, Jones, available against the Packers, but as New York has shown throughout its surprising 3-1 start, this offense goes as stud running back Saquon Barkley does, and that will be the case again this week against Green Bay.

Later in the day, I have my eye on the Texans-Jaguars game, where Jacksonville looks to end its losing streak to a division rival. The Cowboys-Rams game intrigues me as well. It’s another week of Cooper Rush behind center for Dallas, but the Super Bowl hangover has been real for Los Angeles through the early part of the season. And the final game of the day is a pivotal AFC North showdown between the Ravens and Bengals, tied at 2-2 atop the division.

Our writers made their best bets for the week as part of SI Sportsbook’s “Perfect 10” contest. To participate, just make 10 selections against the spread (ATS) for a chance at a $10,000 prize. And even if you get just six picks correct, you’ll be rewarded with free picks! Head over to sisportsbook.com to compete and for all the latest spreads, game totals and player props. And regarding player props, Frankie Taddeo has four that he likes this week.

9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network): Giants vs. Packers (-9.5) | Total: 41

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Steelers vs. Bills (-14.5) | Total: 45.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Chargers (-1.5) vs. Browns | Total: 47

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Bears vs. Vikings (-7.5) | Total: 44

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Lions vs. Patriots (-3.5) | Total: 45.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Seahawks vs. Saints (-5.5) | Total: 45.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Dolphins (-3.5) vs. Jets | Total: 45.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Falcons vs. Buccaneers (-10.5) | Total: 46.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Titans (-1.5) vs. Commanders | Total: 43

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Texans vs. Jaguars (-8.5) | Total: 43.5

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): 49ers (-6.5) vs. Panthers | Total: 39.5

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Cowboys vs. Rams (-5.5) | Total: 42.5

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Eagles (-5.5) vs. Cardinals | Total: 49

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Bengals vs. Ravens (-3.5) | Total: 48

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN): Raiders vs. Chiefs (-7.5) | Total: 51.5*

*Monday

Fantasy Lineup Calls

With injuries, matchups and recent performance to consider, it can be difficult to put together the best possible fantasy lineup each week. Our writers are here to help out with that herculean task.

Matt De Lima compiled his weekly cheat sheet for your convenience, Michael Fabiano put together his famous Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em as well as deeper positional rankings, Shawn Childs released in-depth statistical projections for player performances and Jen Piacenti has the DFS breakdown you need.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Kickers and defenses

Player Rankings: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Flex | Kickers | Defenses

Stat Projections: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends

Head on over to the @SINow and @SI_Fantasy Twitter accounts at noon ET for the “Winners Club: By SI Sportsbook” Spaces and listen to our experts discuss the biggest games and players and also answer some of your questions. And starting at noon, I’ll be doing a Twitter takeover on the @SI_Fantasy account and will answer your most pressing start/sit dilemmas.

Padres and Mets Meet in Pivotal NL Wild Card Game 3

Four teams entered Saturday trailing 0-1 in their respective wild card series and only one survived to force a Game 3.

The Guardians downed the Rays in a 15-inning thriller to advance, the Mariners bested the Blue Jays and the Phillies beat the Cardinals. Those three series wins send Cleveland, Seattle and Philadelphia to their respective division series, which begin Tuesday.

The Mets, however, held on at home to beat the Padres and they play again Sunday night with a chance to advance. The winner will face the World-Series favorite Dodgers in the NLDS.

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Sunday

7:07 p.m. ET (ESPN): Padres vs. Mets (-138) | Series tied, 1-1

In Other News

Clemson Takes Top Spot in SI Top 10: The Tigers are one of a few remaining unbeatens, but their resume—and some recent vulnerabilities shown by Georgia and Alabama—has them atop the rankings after six weeks.

Goodell Hopes for European NFL Division: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said this week that he hopes to expand the league’s presence in Europe beyond its current plan of sending games to London. The league hasn’t added a franchise in two decades.

Thanks for reading! Good luck today, enjoy your day of football—and playoff baseball. I’ll talk to you again Tuesday.