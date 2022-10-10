The Buccaneers-Falcons game on Sunday ended in controversy as Atlanta was called for roughing the passer on Tom Brady in the fourth quarter, effectively ending the game. The penalty was heavily criticized as many people believed Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett didn’t do anything wrong.

Brady is no stranger to these kinds of calls as the future Hall of Famer has always gotten generous calls throughout his career. After the game, Brady was asked about his thoughts on the call, and the veteran gave a very diplomatic answer.

“I don't throw the flags,” he told the media.

Jerome Boger, the referee who made the call, explained what he saw on the play and why he threw the flag.

“The defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground,” he said.

Besides fans and social media complaining about the call, analysts were upset as well. Tony Dungy specifically said it was a “terrible call,” while Cris Carter called it the “worst [call] of the season.”

As a result of the call, the Buccaneers improved to 3–2 on the year and took sole possession of first place in the NFC South, while the Falcons fell to 2–3.

