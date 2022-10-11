Baker Mayfield Injury Does Not Require Surgery, per Report

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly does not need surgery for his high ankle sprain that he suffered during Sunday’s 37–15 loss to the 49ers, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This news comes after Mayfield sought out a second opinion for his injury after undergoing an MRI on Monday. The quarterback also has no major damage to his ankle, per Pelissero.

It was originally reported that Mayfield could miss “at least a couple weeks,” but it is expected that the Panthers starter will avoid the injured reserve list for now. This means Mayfield could return within four weeks, although nothing is certain yet.

Pelissero added that Mayfield has a high pain tolerance and could be back anywhere from two to six weeks. In the meantime, backup PJ Walker will start in his place, beginning with this Sunday’s game vs. the Rams.

This is not the only news to rock the organization. The team parted ways with Matt Rhule on Monday after a 1–4 start to the season, and Steve Wilks will be the interim coach.

Former Panthers starting quarterback Sam Darnold has yet to be activated since he went on the IR with a high ankle injury, too. His timeline to return is still unknown.

