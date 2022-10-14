The NFL is fining Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during the game on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The incident occurred on the same play that the refs called Jarrett for a controversial roughing the passer penalty, eventually leading to a Tampa Bay 21–15 win.

Jarrett sacked Brady on third down on a play that could have helped end the drive. However, the penalty gave the Buccaneers a first down that allowed them to run out the clock to end the game.

After the game, referee Jerome Boger defended his call on the play, saying that Jarrett was “unnecessarily throwing him to the ground.” Brady was also very diplomatic with his response to the play, as he said he isn’t the person who throws the flags.

Jarrett, meanwhile, admitted after the game that he wasn’t sure what he did wrong.

“Just looking back on it, I’m still kind of left clueless,” Jarrett said. “On what I’m expected to do in that situation.”

